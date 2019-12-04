A Secret Santa surprises a woman who was expecting her first child when her husband died unexpectedly

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Kyra and Jacob Brookover were married for over a year when they both felt a prompting to try and have children earlier than they planned. When they found out they were expecting, life was so happy. But several weeks later, Kyra went to check on her husband and found out that he had passed. He had an epileptic seizure during the night. She tried to revive him, but he had already died. She announced the news on Facebook that her husband had passed away and she was expecting their first child.

Kyra was now widowed, pregnant and in her young-20s.

Kyra moved in with parents and gave birth to a healthy baby boy months later. Her goal is to help others and she has decided it is time to start moving on with her life again. She made a goal to move into her old place and she recently started her own doula service because she wants to help expectant mothers.

As she prepares to move into her own place, she needs new furniture – especially a new bed.

Secret Santa wanted to help Kyra as she begins this new phase in life and he asked the East Idaho News elves to go surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above for the entire story!