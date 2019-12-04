Biz Buzz: Her cookies are a big hit on Facebook, and now she’s opening her own shack

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Local ‘Cookie Momster’ opening her own cookie shack

Cookie Momster cookie shack at 135 East Anderson in Idaho Falls | Courtesy Timanee Olsen

IDAHO FALLS — If you’re active on Facebook at all, chances are you’ve heard of Timanee Olsen.

Under the name “Cookie Momster,” she provides customized cookies for weddings, parties and other occasions based on customer requests.

We first told you about her last year. Her cookies have become a huge hit throughout eastern Idaho. Earlier this year, she began selling her cookies inside Mrs. Powell’s and Soda Tsunami. Now she’s opening her own cookie shack.

“This whole cookie thing literally fell into my lap, and none of it would be possible without my followers and my very, very sweet customers,” Olsen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I have built some of the most incredible friendships through this business. I’ve been able to donate and give back. It’s opened up a whole new purpose for me. I really just want to say ‘thank you.'”

The grand opening is happening Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Sexton’s Car Collections at 135 East Anderson, but its permanent location will be at 110 Science Center Drive.

Olsen was a featured guest on a recent episode of “East Idaho Entrepreneurs,” a podcast hosted by local business owner Renae Oswald.

We caught up with her just in time for National Cookie Day to discuss her future plans for the business and see how far she’s come.

Watch our interview with the Cookie Momster in the video above.

Get into the holiday spirit at Wild Winter Weekends in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Zoo Idaho is gearing up for its “coolest” event of the year. The sixth annual “Wild Winter Weekends” kicks off this Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. Zoo Idaho animals’ exhibits will be decorated with Christmas lights for people to enjoy while they walk around the zoo sipping hot chocolate and eating cookies. Snow volcanoes, crystal making, and animal tracks activities will be available as well. The animals will be treated to winter-themed enrichment activities from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is also happening Saturday, Dec. 14. Click here for more information.

Ice cream from local dairy wins national award

IDAHO FALLS — Every year, hundreds of ice cream business owners and those looking to get into the frozen dessert business travel across the country to attend the largest ice cream retailers’ event in the U.S. At this event, the National Ice Cream Retailers Association hosts ice cream flavor and quality competitions, and this year, Reed’s Dairy in Idaho Falls was awarded a blue ribbon for its chocolate ice cream. Steve Christensen, the organization’s executive director, congratulates all the crew at Reed’s Dairy for their efforts in making outstanding ice cream products.

Two new Rigby businesses inviting you to attend grand opening this Friday

RIGBY — After several weeks of business, Papa Murphy’s in Rigby is hosting the grand opening of its new location at 200 East Main Street inside the old Maverik building. A ribbon-cutting will start the day at 11 a.m. There will be a drawing where somebody will win free pizza for a year, and large original crust pepperoni pizza will be available for $6 until 9 p.m.

Then at noon, Pro-Lube at 125 South State Street will have a ribbon-cutting for its new lube and oil shop. Lunch will be served until 2 p.m. Come back at 6 p.m. for scones and hot chocolate during Midnight Madness.

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use "Biz Buzz" in the subject line.