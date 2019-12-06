City of Idaho Falls lifts parking restrictions

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The city of Idaho Falls has completed snow removal activities associated with the recent winter weather event. As a result, parking restrictions have been lifted.

Employees from the Street Division will continue to clean up certain areas during regular shifts next week.

The Public Works Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank residents and the traveling public for their cooperation during this process.

“We had a lot of community members who signed up for our text alerts which is always a tremendous help when we notify the public of parking restrictions,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. “When you see two inches or more of snow on the roadway, remember to seek additional information about snow removal operations and parking restrictions, either through local media or the city’s notification systems,” adds Hammon.Snow Removal Notifications

During a snow event community members are notified of parking restrictions using various communication methods, including local media outlets, electronic signs, and the city’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages. To sign up for parking restriction text alerts, text ifalerts (one word, plural) to 91011.

“If you plan to travel during the winter, we suggest leaving a spare key with a trusted friend or family member so that they can move your vehicle during parking restrictions,” adds Hammon.

To review the interactive snow removal map or additional information about snow removal operations, click HERE.