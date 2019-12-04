Eastern Idaho State Fair selling discounted ‘Holiday Happy Pass’ this week

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair is selling a limited number of discounted passes this week valid for the fair next fall.

The ‘Holiday Happy Pass’ includes gate admission for all nine days to the 2020 fair from Sept. 4 – 12 and pari-mutuel racing admission.

The pass, which is regularly sold for $40, is being offered for $25 and is only available until Friday, Dec. 6 or until supplies run out.

Passes can be purchased here and will be mailed.