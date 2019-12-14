Fire Department investigates Post Office after postal workers smell smoke

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement briefly blocked off the area around the main Idaho Falls Post Office on 4th Street Saturday evening after postal workers smelled and observed a haze of smoke.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the call came in around 5:40 p.m., and emergency personnel responded.

Firefighters observed it was a little smokey in the building, but after a thorough search they couldn’t find anything that was causing it. They left from the building at about 6:30 p.m.

Postal workers continued to work during the investigation, and were instructed to monitor the situation after firefighters left.