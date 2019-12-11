Recovering addict who lost his baby daughter can barely speak when a Secret Santa gives him a life-changing gift

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Brennan O’Rourke is a single, full-time father of a 20-month-old son. He works with disabled adults to make ends meet while caring for his child. He is a 2 year recovered addict who has completely changed his life to be a better example to his son. And by changing his life, we mean everything. He doesn’t do anything but work, care for his toddler and stick close to family for companionship.

He first started his recovery five years ago at age 21. When he and his girlfriend were in rehab, they learned she was pregnant. Both of them remained clean until their baby daughter died at one month of age. They awoke to find her not breathing. Brennan started CPR and mouth-to-mouth but to no avail. Leigha Marie died one day shy of her 1-month birth date. The autopsy later revealed that Leigha had Interstitial Pneumonia, which sometimes happens when newborns have to be intubated.

Brennan had PTSD for quite some time and both he and his girlfriend relapsed off and on. A few months later, they learned she was expecting again. Three months before the baby boy was born, Brennan completely changed his life. He recovered and is clean and sober still to this date. He recently celebrated his 2 year sobriety date.

Brennan is a full-time parent living with his parents but is saving for his own apartment and is set to start college soon. His dream is to have his son watch him graduate. He drives an old 1992 Ford pickup that is constantly breaking down (it’s currently sitting in the driveway) and he shares a vehicle with his mom when he can.

Secret Santa was inspired by Brennan’s story and asked the East Idaho News elves to go give him an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see what happened!