Here’s where you can cut your own Christmas tree this year (if you haven’t already)

IDAHO FALLS – If you still haven’t put up a tree and want to cut your own, here’s what you need to know.

Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management is offering Christmas tree permits through Dec. 23.

The permits, which are specifically for Christmas trees on public lands managed by the BLM in southeastern Idaho (Pocatello and Upper Snake Field Offices), are $15 each with a limit of one per family.

The public may purchase BLM Christmas tree permits at the following locations:

Upper Snake Field Office, 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pocatello Field Office, 4350 S. Cliffs Drive, Pocatello. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Christmas tree cutting is closed in the following areas in the BLM Pocatello Field Office:

Petticoat Peak and Worm Creek Wilderness Study Areas

Wolverine Canyon

All BLM-administered campgrounds

Closed areas within the BLM Upper Snake Field Office Boundary include:

Sand Mountain WSA

Black Canyon WSA

Appendicitis Hill WSA

Snake River Islands WSA

Henrys Lake WSA

White Knob Mountain

Hawley Mountain

China Cup

Cedar Butte

Hell’s Half Acre

Burnt Creek

All BLM-administered campgrounds

You must have a valid permit to cut and/or remove trees from public lands. Click here for more information or call Channing Swan or Brody Duggan of the Pocatello Field Office at (208) 478-6340.

U.S. Forest Service

Christmas tree tags for Caribou-Targhee National Forest are also available through Dec. 24. Permits are available for purchase from any of the District Ranger stations and vendor locations.

Tags are non-refundable and must be purchased before cutting your tree. Permits are $15 for trees up to 20 feet tall and are limited to one tree per household.

A map and/or information sheet will be provided with each Christmas tree permit showing where cutting is allowed. A list of vendors for Caribou-Targhee National Forest lands is available by clicking here. The website also contains safety tips to consider before heading out to cut your tree, how to properly care for your tree and steps you can take to increase its longevity throughout the holiday season.

One free holiday tree cutting permit will be given to fourth graders who present a pass in support of Every Kid Outdoors. The Every Kid Outdoors initiative allows fourth graders to go to the Every Kid Outdoors website and obtain a pass for a free entry to more than 2,000 federally managed lands and waters for an entire year. The fourth-grader must be present and must be picked up prior to cutting your tree. The free holiday tree cutting permit is not available at local vendors but is available at all our forest service offices.

Permit requirements are different for BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands. Households that purchase a Christmas tree permit are encouraged to harvest their trees as soon as possible due to weather conditions. Mountain snowstorms and subsequent road conditions can limit access to cutting areas. All motorized travel restrictions will be enforced. Please refer to the Motorized Vehicle Use Maps and information given to you with the Christmas tree permit before heading out to cut your tree.