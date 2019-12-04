Here’s where you can see Santa this week

IDAHO FALLS — Santa is a busy guy at this time of year, but he’s taking time out of his busy schedule to visit with families in eastern Idaho.

If you have something on your wish list and want to speak with him in person about gifts for you or loved ones, here is a list of where he’ll be over the next several days.

If you know of any other places he might be visiting, send an email to news@eastidahonews.com and we’ll add it to the list.

Idaho Falls

Meet Santa and his friends at the Idaho Falls Zoo this Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – Celebrate the beginning of the winter season in true zoo fashion during Santa and Friends on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In conjunction with Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation, you and your family can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus while you meet some of their special animal friends that live at the zoo. The cost is $5 each for ages 2 and up, $1 each for TPZS members ages 2 and up. Under 2 is free but you still need to register. Click here to register or call (208) 612-8453.

Rigby

Visit with Santa at Midnight Madness in Rigby this Friday

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce presents Midnight Madness Miracle on Main Street this Friday. The annual light parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street, where Santa is expected to make an appearance. Visit with Santa at Bennion Park immediately after. Most businesses will be open until midnight with special deals and contests. For more information and parade entry forms, call Teresa at (208) 745-8715.

Rexburg

Santa making a stop at Mrs. Powell’s Bakery in Rexburg this Saturday

REXBURG – Amy Romriell, the owner of Mrs. Powell’s new bakery in Rexburg, is holding her first children’s book reading at the bakery on 19 East Main Street on Dec. 7. Romriell and Santa will read books to the kids from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents are welcome to bring their children to this family-oriented bakery to visit Santa and feel the Christmas and community spirit. Call (208) 419-0273 to learn more.

Fort Hall

Come have breakfast with Santa every Saturday between now and Dec. 21 in Fort Hall

FORT HALL – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to introduce several family-friendly, community events this holiday season, and Santa is making an appearance at one of them. Every Saturday until Dec. 21, you’re invited to come have breakfast with Santa. Join the jolliest man himself for breakfast at the Painted Horse Buffet. Adult price for breakfast is $21.99 and children up to 12 is $9.99. Those who attend will be able to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes and leave with a keepsake photo of their visit. Breakfast with Santa goes from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.