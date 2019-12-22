If you still need Christmas gift ideas, here’s something you may want to consider

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Are you still looking for the perfect gift? Is there someone on your list who is difficult to shop for?

A group of local community organizations including Idaho Falls Zoo, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls Arts Council, and Museum of Idaho will once again offer the Idaho Falls Adventure Pass — a single pass with significant discounts to eight Idaho Falls-area family attractions on a single ticket. And for the first time, you can use your pass at more locations for an entire year.

Idaho Falls Adventure Pass offers two options: individual and family passes. Individual passes grant one admission (for a person of any age) to visit four attractions: TAM, the ARTitorium, the zoo, and MOI. Family passes grant admission to the same organizations for up to two adults and up to four kids. This year, each pass also offers discounts to other family-friendly institutions: Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, The Edge Climbing & Fitness, Bob’s Indoor Golf (BIG), and East Idaho Aquarium. Individual passes are $20, and family passes are $77.

“The multi-attraction pass really helps open doors for all of us,” says Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council. “It’s perfect for everyone, including tourists and those new to our community. It is also a great way to encourage long-time eastern Idaho residents to visit some places they may have never been before. All of our organizations complement each other and make our community a really rich one.”

Last year, the passes were only valid during the summer. With the addition of the Marmo/Lehto Ice Arena and BIG, the new indoor golf experience, the passes are able to be used at the various venues year-round (based on the facilities’ open seasons).

If you buy a pass before the end of December, you’ll receive a promo code that can be used at some of the facilities toward the purchase of an annual membership.

“We are very excited to expand the possibilities of this great one-use pass and include another city-managed facility” states Sunny Katseanes, Idaho Falls Zoo’s Education Curator, “You can enjoy the ice arean with your family during winter, then come back next spring and summer and enjoy the zoo—all on the same pass.”

The Idaho Falls Adventure Pass is available online now and the ARTitorium on Broadway.

All of the proceeds from the pass will go back to the participating organizations to cover the costs of marketing and offering the pass. It’s another way the organizations are working together to provide unique, valuable opportunities for families in our community.