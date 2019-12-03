Life Lessons: Susan Cukurs has no regrets and wants to be remembered for her faith in God

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Susan Cukurs moved to Idaho Falls years ago when her husband got a job at the INL. She became one of the most well-known real estate agents in eastern Idaho and says she enjoyed helping people sell and get into their dream homes.

Throughout her life, Susan says she’s learned many lessons and has no regrets. She wants to be remembered for her faith in God and her willingness to help others.

Watch the video above for our entire conversation with Susan.