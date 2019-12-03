Local man sentenced to nearly 15 years for assault with intent to commit murder

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — Andrew Dixey Galloway, 30, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to a total of 179 months in federal prison for assault with intent to commit murder and using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Bart M Davis announced today.

Galloway was sentenced to 59 months on the assault charge and to a consecutive term of 10 years on the firearm charge. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered that Galloway pay a fine of $1,500 and serve five years of supervised release after he completes his term of imprisonment. Galloway pleaded guilty to the charges on July 29, 2019.

According to court records, on June 17, 2018, Fort Hall Police officers were dispatched to a disturbance report at a house on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. When officers arrived, they heard shouting from inside the house. Inside, the officers saw Galloway holding a rifle and a female victim holding the rifle’s barrel. The officers disarmed and arrested Galloway.

The victim told officers that Galloway had entered her house without permission. She escorted him out and locked the door. He then banged on the door. The victim opened the door. Galloway entered carrying a rifle. The victim immediately grabbed the rifle’s barrel and held on so Galloway could not point it at her.

The victim yelled for a family member in the back room to call the police. While Galloway and the victim struggled over the rifle, Galloway fired it three times. After his arrest, Galloway admitted to investigators that he went to the victim’s house with the rifle, intending to kill her and then kill himself.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Fort Hall Police Department.