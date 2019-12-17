Man accused of drugging and raping woman charged with 5 counts of voyeurism involving children

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man after an FBI agent alerted police he may have shared child pornography over the internet.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Travis John Kraemer, 42, used the messaging app Kik to send voyeuristic photos and videos in a group dedicated to sharing child pornography. Kraemer reportedly admitted to taking the photos and videos of children with a hidden camera.

Kraemer is charged with five felony counts of voyeurism. If convicted, he could spend up to five years in prison on each count for a total of 25 years.

During the subpoenaed search of the Kik account, the FBI traced the IP address to a home in Idaho Falls. A profile photo on the Kik account also matched the Facebook profile photo of Kraemer.

According to police reports, Kraemer recorded at least five videos of two girls and a boy undressing. When speaking with Kraemer detectives learned a friend in the chat group showed him how to create the videos with the hidden camera. He reportedly intended to video the girls but not the boy.

“Travis said that he made the videos because he gets turned on by other people getting turned on by what he has,” the probable cause reads. “Travis said he videoed (a girl) for other people’s sexual gratification and not his own.”

Police reports indicate they investigated Kramer for other alleged crimes. Just days before the FBI called Idaho Falls Police, a child reported an unknown man came into her bedroom at Kraemer’s home, placed his hand over her mouth and said he would touch her. The child reported when she told the man no, he left.

When asked if he is the man in the reported incident, Kraemer denied any involvement and police were unable to obtain any physical evidence leading them to a suspect.

While searching Kraemer’s phone, law enforcement uncovered text messages giving the appearance he drugged a female relative to the point she was unconscious. Court documents allege the messages show Kraemer had intercourse with the woman and then attempted to have an unidentified person have sex with the woman as well.

During the text messages, the unidentified person messages Kraemer, “Did you enjoy (the girl)?” The name used in the messages referred to one of the children allegedly recorded, according to court documents. The person appeared to be in the house intending to have sex with the woman but left after Kraemer told the person to stay out of the girl’s room or he could contact the police.

Detectives spoke with the woman and she said “she feels like she was raped,” according to the probable cause. The woman said a friend told her Kraemer drugged her and was letting others have sex with her. She said she did not consent to anyone having sex and reported she contracted an STD after being medically checked.

In a report sent to prosecutors, the detective recommended that Kraemer be charged with sexual battery and said he would work with other law enforcement to submit charges for the alleged voyeurism. Kraemer has not been charged for the alleged rape of the woman.

Court records indicate Kraemer is also facing several drug-related charges. In 2012, a judge in Ada County sentenced him two to seven years for a felony drug possession charge.

Kraemer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27. He remains held in the Bonneville County Jail on $250,000 bail.