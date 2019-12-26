Man arrested on drug charges after forcibly entering Idaho Falls home, authorities say

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – On Dec. 24 around 2:20 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 3200 South block of 65th West where a male and female were reported to have forced their way into a residence.

Prior to deputies’ arrival, it was reported a male by the name of “Dusty” and female left the residence on foot in separate directions.

As a deputy arrived in the area, he located a male he recognized as 37-year-old Dustin D. Strange of Idaho Falls walking on 33rd South, east of where the disturbance was called in.

At first, Mr. Strange gave a fake name to the deputy, who could also smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from his person. After being detained, Mr. Strange admitted his true identity as well as being in possession of drug paraphernalia in his backpack. In a search of the backpack, the deputy located two drug pipes, approximately .5 grams of Methamphetamine, and just over 27 grams of Marijuana.

During this time, the deputy discovered Strange had an active Felony Parole Violation warrant as well.

Deputies determined Mr. Strange was present at the disturbance they were originally called to, but not involved in criminal activity there. The female party involved was not located and deputies are continuing the investigation into that incident.

Mr. Strange was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on the Felony Parole Violation Warrant along with new charges of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.