Man arrested on felony drug charges after police are called to gym

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 1, just before 8 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies assigned to the Ammon Division were sent to Bodifi (formerly World Gym) to a report of a suspicious male that had previously been trespassed from the business. The reporting party advised the man had been in the bathroom for an extended period of time and felt like he was using illegal drugs.

As deputies arrived in the area, they stopped the man in question as he was leaving the parking lot in his vehicle and identified him as 31-year-old Alexander P. Chernoff. Chernoff admitted to deputies he had been inside Bodifi and denied using or possessing any illegal drugs.

During this time, a K-9 deputy had arrived and after using his partner to sniff around Chernoff’s vehicle, advised there was an indication of illegal drugs possibly inside. Subsequently, during a search of the vehicle, deputies located a plastic baggie containing just over 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Chernoff was placed under arrest at that time and during a search of his person, deputies located drug paraphernalia and approximately 1 ½ grams of marijuana. Chernoff was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.