Man beat woman, poured hot sauce in her eyes and said he would kill her, court documents allege

IDHAO FALLS — Court documents detail the horrific experience a woman suffered allegedly at the hands of a man the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office asked for help locating.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, on the morning of Dec. 6, deputies found a woman covered in blood at her home after receiving a 911 call. She feared for her life and was trying to get away from “him.” The woman would not tell deputies who “him” was saying he would kill her, court documents say. Investigators later identified the man as 29-year-old Eluterio Leiva-Campos.

Paramedics took the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as she described what happened. Deputies wrote the woman told them Leiva-Campos placed a chair in front of a door before pinning her down, hitting and kicking her. During the alleged attack, the woman said Leiva-Campos also attempted to strike her with a baseball bat but missed.

“She said that he threatened her with the bat, telling her that it would only take one hit and she would be done,” according to the probable cause statement.

According to the deputies report, the woman said at some point Leiva-Campos grabbed dirty laundry on the floor and shoved it into her mouth in an attempt to suffocate her. The woman also said he poured hot sauce in her eyes.

In an attempt to defend herself, the woman said she grabbed a frying pan but Leiva-Campos reportedly took it away. She said she cut her hand on a piece of broken glass as she tried to stab Leiva-Campos with during the assault.

The woman’s child was home during part of the alleged attack and confirmed Leiva-Campos beat and poured hot sauce in her mother’s eyes.

Throughout the alleged attack, the woman reported Leiva-Campos kept saying he would kill her. She said the ordeal began when Leiva-Campos became upset when she wanted him to go to work.

A search of the woman’s home showed evidence corroborating the woman’s story and deputies found a threatening message spray-painted on a mirror in the bathroom.

After unsuccessfully attempting to ping Levia-Campos’ phone, the Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help locate him. He turned himself two days later.

Leiva-Campos is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, two felony counts of aggravated assault and a count of misdemeanor domestic battery. He’s being held in the Bonneville County Jail on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20. Due to a conflict of interest, Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers is prosecuting the case.