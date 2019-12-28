Man charged with domestic battery and attempted strangulation

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to investigate a report of domestic violence at a home in Idaho Falls.

The victim told police that Fabian C. Taguinod, 29, allegedly attacked her by grabbing her by the neck and shoving her up a flight of stairs in front of her children the night before.

Taguinod was arrested and charged with felony counts of domestic violence with traumatic injury and attempted strangulation.

According to court documents, one of the victim’s relatives showed deputies photos of when Taguinod allegedly attacked the victim two weeks prior. Deputies saw bruising on the victim’s eye, cheek, back, arm chest and chin. She also had small cuts on her neck and bottom lip.

The victim told the deputies that Taguinod has been controlling and physically abusing her since 2005.

When deputies spoke to Taguinod about the claims, he denied ever hurting the victim but agreed to leave the home.

Once Taguinod left the home, deputies took pictures of the bruising on the victim’s neck and she told them that Taguinod had allegedly pressed a knife to her throat hard enough to leave small cuts behind.

According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release, the victim also told deputies Taguinod had forced her to perform a sexual act.

One of the deputies helped the victim get to the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center to get a civil protection order against Taguinod. The other deputy stayed at the home to wait for them to return.

According to documents, while the victim and the deputy were at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, the victim told the deputy that Taguinod had allegedly strangled her on Dec. 10. She said he grabbed her by the neck and that she had felt lightheaded, dizzy and her vision blurred. She said she still has pain when swallowing.

When questioned, Taguinod allegedly denied the claim but said that he had “bear-hugged” her because she was being loud, and he took her to the bedroom. He also said he has held her down when she is being loud to get her to calm down.

Taguinod was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail and given a $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.