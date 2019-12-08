TODAY'S WEATHER
Masked man robs Nampa convenience store early Saturday

John Sowell, Idaho Statesman

Crime Watch

The man who robbed a Nampa Maverik store early Saturday is described as 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black ski mask. | PROVIDED BY THE NAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) – Nampa police are searching for a masked man who pulled a gun on a store clerk early Saturday and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from a convenience store.

The man entered the Maverik Country Store at 723 12th Ave. Road at around 3 a.m., threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded cash from the register, Nampa police said in a release.

The man, described as 5-foot-10, 165 pounds and wearing a blue plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black ski mask, was last seen running north from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Chad Shepard of the police department’s Property Crimes Division at (208) 468-5650 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

