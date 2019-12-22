Newsmakers: The London man who moved to Idaho and became the Rexburg Santa Claus

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Stuart Deacon – also known as the Rexburg Santa Claus.

Deacon was born and raised in England. He moved to America and attends Brigham Young University-Idaho. He has dreamed of being Santa Claus since he was a child and a few years ago, he and his wife made the dream come true.

They travel to events all over eastern Idaho during the holiday season as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Their child is now involved and they have a goal to become the longest Mr. and Mrs. Claus in history.

Watch our entire interview with Deacon in the video player above and get more information about the Rexburg Santa Claus here.