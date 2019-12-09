Police looking for man who bailed out of stolen truck

REXBURG — Law enforcement is looking for a man they believed was driving a stolen truck in Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com that police spotted the reported stolen truck on U.S. Highway 20. The driver exited the highway onto South 2nd East in Rexburg and headed south.

Officers with the Rexburg Police Department and deputies with the Sheriff’s Office followed the truck where the driver abandoned the vehicle near the LDS Temple. Authorities now have the truck but are still looking for the suspect, who is believed to be on foot.

The suspect is described as a young man wearing a ball cap and a sweatshirt, according to a reverse 911 call sent by Madison County Dispatch. He was last seen by the church on South 2nd East by the water tower.

If you have any information on the case, call 911 or dispatch at (208) 372-5001.