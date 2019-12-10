Police officer taken to hospital after crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Dec. 9, at approximately 3:42 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury-crash at the intersection of N 3400 E and eastbound US 30, northeast of Kimberly.

Hope Johnson, 20, of Twin Falls, was stopped at the stop sign southbound on N 3400 E in a 2011 Toyota Corolla. Tyson Damron, a Kimberly Police Department officer, was eastbound on US30 in a 2014 Ford Taurus patrol vehicle. Johnson failed to yield the right of way to Damron and entered the intersection colliding with the patrol vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest on the southbound shoulder of the eastbound lanes of US30. Johnson was wearing her seatbelt. Damron was not wearing his seatbelt.

Damron was transported via ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Magic Valley Fire.