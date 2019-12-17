Secret Santa surprises new mom who adopted baby with little notice after waiting 10 years for a child

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Ben and Jessica Carter been trying to have a baby for 10 years. They have tried in vitro fertilization five different times without success.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, the cousin of one of Jessica’s co-workers was in labor. The cousin said she was going to put her child up for adoption and asked Jessica’s co-worker if she knew of anyone looking to adopt a child. Her co-worker immediately thought of Jessica.

“I called them at 7:30 in the morning and told them my cousin wanted them to adopt their baby and they needed to get to Utah,” Jessica’s co-worker recalls. “Luckily they were already in Utah. I jumped in my car and drove to Utah so I could introduce Ben and Jessica to the birth mom.”

Ben and Jessica instantly fell in love with the baby. She was born with her bowels outside of her body and she had to go into surgery immediately. She is recovering but will remain in the NICU for a few weeks.

Ben and Jessica are in the process of finalizing the adoption but they didn’t have any time to prepare financially for this baby. Secret Santa decided to help them out and sent the East Idaho News elves to surprise Jessica at work with an early Christmas gift! Watch the video above to see what happened.