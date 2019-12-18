Secret Santa surprises woman whose car was totaled when a driver crashed into a home

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Rachel Verdel’s car was totaled when an SUV ran off U.S. Highway 20 and into a townhouse in Rexburg. Rachel is single, from out of state with no family nearby and is trying to work and go to school. She has no other form of transportation and now has to ask for rides to and from work, school, the grocery store, etc.

Rachel is an innocent bystander whose car was in the wrong place at the wrong time. She only had liability insurance, so her insurance company will not replace her vehicle, and the person driving the vehicle that hit hers did not have insurance.

Secret Santa decided to give Rachel an early Christmas gift and sent the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit with a special delivery. Watch the video above to see the surprise!