UPS worker accused of stealing packages he was supposed to deliver

MIAMI — A seasonal UPS worker is accused of stealing packages he was supposed to deliver, a holiday heist that left a Florida judge fuming.

According to the arrest report, 18-year-old Emmanuel Reggin was caught on camera Dec. 2 and 3 in northeast Miami-Dade. Police said surveillance video shows him hiding packages in and under dumpsters when his co-worker wasn’t looking. He would clock out and come back to collect, taking high-dollar electronics.

“UPS is working with law enforcement, and the person in question is no longer employed by the company,” according to a UPS statement to WSVN.

He is not only out of a job, but he’s also in big trouble.

“You know, it’s a shame. You got arrested for grand theft,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer to Reggin, who was with his uncle and sister in court. “You’re 18, and you got a chance to work, and then you go and allegedly do something pretty stupid stealing the packages.”

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

“I don’t know if that’s the path in life you want to take, but I would think not,” she said. “I would think you would want to get a job, stay out of trouble and have a nice life. Good luck to you, sir.”

Reggin is being held on $10,000 bond.