Weather alert issued for thick fog, freezing drizzle in eastern Idaho tonight

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Tuesday night.

Meteorologists say to expect areas of dense fog to appear, which will reduce visibilities to less than one-quarter of a mile. Additionally, some snow flurries and freezing drizzle is possible.

The alert is active for the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon NM.

