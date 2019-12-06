Winter storm to hit Idaho/Wyoming border this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory along most of the Idaho/Wyoming border, particularly at higher elevations.

The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday. Snow is expected in the following communities: Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

A rain/snow mix will hit the lower elevation areas, but areas above 6,000 feet could see between 4 and 9 inches of snow, with accumulations of over one foot in some mountain passes. The heaviest snowfall is expected on Sunday.

NWS officials are predicting snow-covered roads, and some wind, which may cause some blowing and drifting of snow. Drivers are advised to be cautious.

