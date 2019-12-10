Winter storm watch issued along Idaho/Wyoming border for Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch along the Idaho/Wyoming border.

Meteorologists say between early Thursday morning through Friday morning, between 5 to 9 inches of wet heavy snow is predicted in areas below 6,500 feet. Above that, between 9 and 18 inches of snow is possible, particularly in the mountain passes.

The following communities may be affected: Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Emigration Summit, Wayan and Swan Valley.

As a result of the snow, travel conditions may be difficult, drivers are advised to use caution.

