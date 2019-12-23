Woman arrested on drug charges after deputies respond to shoplifting call

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 20, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Ammon Division were sent to Sportsman’s Warehouse for a female that was being detained for shoplifting.

The deputy made contact with store employees and 41-year-old Jessica M. Mekosch of Idaho Falls who had been observed hiding several items of clothing and knives on her person before purchasing a single item and then attempting to leave the store.

While retrieving some of the stolen items from Ms. Mekosch’s purse, store employees located a syringe they believed contained an illegal substance and turned it over to the arriving deputy. That substance was later field-tested and found to contain methamphetamine. Subsequently, the deputy located a small plastic bag, also inside Ms. Mekosch’s purse, with approximately .7 grams Methamphetamine inside.

Mekosch was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and petit theft.