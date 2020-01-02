2 people hospitalized, 1 dead following two separate Idaho crashes

BOISE – A Melba man is dead after being hospitalized for injuries sustained during a three-car crash south of Nampa Thursday, Jan. 2.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates 67-year-old Bruce Harris was driving a 1997 International motorhome eastbound on Deer Flat Road.

Just before 11 a.m., Harris stopped at the intersection of Deer Flat Road and Southside Boulevard. As he drove into the intersection, 45-year-old Zachariah Bennett of Meridian was driving a 2004 Ford pickup pulling a utility trailer northbound on Southside Boulevard.

Bennett hit Harris, throwing him from the motorhome.

Bennett then hit a 1995 Ford Taurus stopped at the stop sign of westbound Deer Flat Road driven by 22-year-old Rylee Knight of Melba.

Knight was the only driver of the three that was wearing his seatbelt. Harris was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where he later died.

The road was blocked for about three hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

Then on Friday Jan. 3, a Filer man was hospitalized after being involved in a two-car crash near Twin Falls.

A little after 10:30 a.m., Idaho State Police report 34-year-old Kelly Galvan of Twin Falls was driving eastbound on the Pole Line Road on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 93 in a 1994 GMC Sierra.

At the same time, 61-year-old Patrick Romans of Filer was driving northbound on U.S. 93 in a 1999 Pontiac Bonneville.

Galvan did not yield to oncoming traffic and hit Romans. Both men were wearing seatbelts, but Romans was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls.

One lane in each direction on U.S. 93 was blocked for an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.