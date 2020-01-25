25 people hospitalized due to carbon monoxide leak at Idaho vacation rental

DONNELLY (Idaho Statesman)– More than two dozen people were hospitalized Monday morning in an Idaho mountain town due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the local fire chief.

Juan Bonilla, chief of the Donnelly Rural Fire Protection District, told the Statesman that 25 people were taken to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center after firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Dawn Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Though names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available, Bonilla said first responders sent all occupants of the home to the hospital due to the elevated carbon monoxide levels in the home. The residence was being used as a short-term vacation rental, according to Bonilla.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the carbon monoxide leak, though Bonilla noted that the heating element in the home uses propane fuel.

“The owner … has their propane servicer out there looking at it right now,” he said.

This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this as we learn more.