29th annual free Ice Fishing Day for kids happening in Salmon next month

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

SALMON — The 29th Annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby at Hyde Pond will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 8. The free event is for youth age 16 years and under. There will be big fish prizes for four age categories and tagged fish worth $25 if caught during the derby. Prizes will be handed out to all youth who register, but anglers must be present to collect prizes at noon.

Hyde Pond is located south of the Salmon airport on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision.

The Jimmy Smith Derby will run from 9:30 to 2 p.m. and is free for youth ages 16 and under. Registration is from 9:30 to noon. All kids who register before noon and are present at 2 p.m. will receive a prize, which may be fishing tackle, rod/reel combo package, rod holder, t-shirt, hat or sticker. Prizes for the largest catch in four age groups will be awarded at 2 p.m.

Jimmy Smith Lake is located in the East Fork Salmon River drainage southeast of Clayton. Access is by foot or ATV after about a half-mile walk or ride from the trailhead on Big Lake Creek. From Highway 75, four miles east of Clayton, drive 14 miles south on the East Fork Salmon River Road and turn right on Lake Creek Road. The parking area and trailhead is one mile at the end of the road.

Volunteers will be on hand to help drill holes and teach children how to fish at both events. While some fishing gear and tackle will be available for loan, anglers with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Anglers 14 or older must have a valid fishing license and all Idaho fishing regulations apply.

Both events are sponsored by local multi-agency-community partnerships. For more information, contact the Salmon Region Fish and Game office at (208) 756-2271.