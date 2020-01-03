3 escape avalanche near Grand Targhee Resort

GRAND TARGHEE — Three hikers became caught in an avalanche near Grand Targhee Resort on Tuesday but were able to successfully escape.

One of the hikers was fully buried and two others were partially buried, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center. A companion was able to rescue them.

The slide happened near the couloir that connects to the Scotty’s backcountry gate on Targhee’s eastern boundary. Fog limited observations for officials to determine the size of the snow slide.

The Avalanche Center rated the avalanche danger Tuesday as “considerable” meaning “dangerous avalanche conditions exist.” Officials urge anyone in the backcountry to carefully evaluate snowpack, routes and avoid areas that could be dangerous.

If you plan to go into areas that could experience an avalanche, you can check conditions here.