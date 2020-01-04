4 mule deer shot and left to waste at Teton Dam site

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

REXBURG — Four mule deer does were shot and left to waste at the Teton Dam site between Dec. 24 and 28.

“These deer had no fear of humans,” says Conservation Officer Charlie Anderson. “You could drive right past them, within yards, and not even spook them.”

Conservation Officers are seeking help from the public to provide information that could solve this crime.

“If anyone knows anything about these deer being shot, or witnessed anything suspicious in the area during this time, we would really like to hear from you.” says Anderson.

Anyone with information on the killing of these deer are encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999, report online, or contact the Upper Snake Regional Office at (208) 360-2854.

During its 35 year history, CAP has been an important link to catching poachers. Each year, CAP receives an average of 600 calls from the public, which results in 150 citations issued and $20,000 paid in rewards.

People can remain anonymous when reporting poaching activities and are eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime. The CAP reward for most big game animals is $300.

Those who report a wildlife violation are encouraged to note as complete a description as possible of people and vehicles involved, as well as report it as quickly as possible.