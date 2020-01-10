A Feel Good Friday surprise for a 10-year-old who’s raising money to help cancer patients

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received an email about 10-year-old Korbin, a 5th grade student at Tiebreaker Elementary School.

He’s been raising money to donate to cancer patients by making and selling customized braided bookmarks. He already has earned over $200 from the bookmarks and shoveling snow.

Korbin wants to use the money to create baskets filled with items for cancer patients and possibly make a donation to a cancer research group in memory of his grandfather “Papa Matt.”

We decided to thank Korbin for his hard work and surprised him during school. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com