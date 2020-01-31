A Feel Good Friday surprise for a couple who collected more than 4,000 pounds of food and $1,500 for the needy

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received a message about Betty and Al – a St. Anthony couple who has dedicated countless hours to their community. In December, they organized a food drive at Walmart and collected more than 4,000 pounds of food and $1,500 in cash.

They also ran a toy drive, volunteer with two food pantries in the Upper Valley and do what they can to help everyone around them.

We decided to thank Betty and Al for Feel Good Friday! Watch the video above to see the surprise.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.