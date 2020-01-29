Authorities responding to dozens of crashes as winter storm hits east Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency responders from Blackfoot to Island Park are responding to dozens of weather related crashes and slideoffs Tuesday evening.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said crews had responded to at least 13 crashes between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. just in Bonneville County. Even more vehicle crashes have been reported in Madison, Fremont, Jefferson and Bingham counties.

Most of eastern Idaho is currently under a special weather statement due to the storm. Between 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning across the region.

As a result, road conditions are difficult throughout eastern Idaho, according to 511 Idaho. They are expected to be difficult until mid-morning Wednesday. Officials advise caution on the roads.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page. For up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

Courtesy photo