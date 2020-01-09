Avalanche prompts closure of Teton Pass

WILSON, Wyoming — An avalanche closed Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson, Wyoming, and the Idaho state line Thursday afternoon.

Both lanes closed at 12:30 p.m. for crews clear the snow, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says. The department is unsure when the road will reopen.

Preliminary information from The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center says 10-feet of snow cover a 30-foot section of roadway.

“Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road,” according to WYDOT’s 511 website.

The Avalanche Center lists Thursday’s avalanche danger as considerable at elevations above 7,500 feet.

“The higher elevations have received 5 feet of snow with over 6 inches of moisture since Jan. 1,” according to the center. “The snowfall has been accompanied by strong and gusty winds. Last night was no exception, as heavy snowfall and sustained winds continue to increase the hazard at all elevations today.”

Officials say they don’t know what caused the avalanche.

