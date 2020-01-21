Boise Police arrest man accused of waiting outside elementary schools, exposing himself

Boise Police arrested a man on Friday for exposing himself. They believe had been following children outside of elementary schools, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Police first began investigating after they received a report on Jan. 15 of a man acting “suspiciously and possibly following children in his vehicle as they walked home from school” near Vista Avenue and Overland Road, according to a Boise Police news release.

Police did not find the suspect, later identified as Steven Roach, 62, that day. But officers increased patrols and notified the Boise School District and school resource officers to ensure child safety.

On Friday, several members of the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit were in the same area conducting surveillance and witnessed a vehicle matching the suspect’s description driving by an elementary school. The vehicle had been described as a blue Honda CR-V with a spare tire on back and a “Honda” spare tire cover.

“He then drove past a child’s home twice before attempting to leave the area,” according to a BPD news release. “Officers conducted a traffic stop and took the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Steve Roach, into custody. When officers initially stopped Roach, they found that his pants were undone and he was exposing himself.”

Roach, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of felony stalking and misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was arraigned on Tuesday and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29. This is the fourth time he has been charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. His one conviction came in 2007, after he pleaded guilty, according to online court records.

Boise Police reported that evidence showed Roach had on more than one occasion driven by elementary schools as school let out and watched children walk home.

Anyone with additional information about prior suspicious activity involving the suspect is asked to call BPD Special Victim’s Unit Detective Griffin at 208-577-4432.