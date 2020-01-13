City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches (2”), which qualifies as a snow event according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual. Parking restriction are now in place. Vehicles should be moved off all City of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads. The city will issue another release when the parking restrictions are lifted.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions (Idaho Falls City Code 9-5).

For more information and to follow the snow removal progress on the new snow removal interactive map, click HERE.

Moving vehicles off the street and encouraging neighbors to do the same is the most helpful thing community members can do during snow removal operations. Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is dangerous and challenging and plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities. Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them.

ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B include no parking during a snow event, effective immediately until completion. The city will issue another notice when snow removal operations are complete.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Crews will plow downtown during the early morning hours to minimize the impact on businesses. Parking restrictions are in place from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS

During a snow event, parking restrictions for streets within Zone A are as follows:

No parking on north & south streets on any even calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Tuesday, Jan. 14)

No parking on east & west streets on any odd calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wednesday, Jan. 15)

A link to the snow removal & parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website.