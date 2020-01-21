Deputies searching for stolen vehicle after pursuit

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 20, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff deputy observed a 2005 White Audi A6 that was reported stolen parked at a gas station located at 1st St. and Ammon Rd.

As deputies were preparing to approach the vehicle, an individual inside fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed. A deputy followed the vehicle for a short distance as it drove through a nearby neighborhood ignoring oncoming traffic and traffic control devices, but then discontinued due to the reckless driving behavior of the suspect.

Deputies responding to the area where the vehicle was last seen noticed it parked on Carolyn St. off E. Sunnyside Rd. The vehicle again drove away at a high rate of speed, striking the front end of a patrol car as a deputy was attempting to intercept. Deputies observed the suspect’s vehicle travel west on Sunnyside Rd. at high speeds, again driving into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights. Deputies again discontinued attempting to stop the vehicle due to safety concerns of nearby public and uninvolved vehicles.

Through investigation, deputies have identified suspects tied to the theft of the vehicle and this incident and are seeking warrants for their arrest at this time. The vehicle has still not been located and was last seen with Idaho License Plate 8B MC622.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact a deputy through dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983 or online at www.ifcrime.org.