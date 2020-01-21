Dogs not allowed on groomed Nordic trails near Kelly Canyon

The following is a news release from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

IDAHO FALLS — To ensure compatible use with multiple recreational activities in the Heise area, the Palisades Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has restricted dogs from using groomed Nordic trails near Kelly Canyon annually from Dec. 15 – April 15.

“We love our four-legged friends,” said Tracy Hollingshead, Palisades District Ranger. “However, some people are not comfortable with dogs approaching them and some dog owners fail to pick up after or control their pets.”

No matter how friendly a dog is, a small five-year-old might not see it that way when greeted enthusiastically along the trail. Uncontrolled dogs can easily destroy a groomed trail by leaving pawprints in the tracks and feces behind, as well as become a safety hazard to those downhill skiing.

“This dog policy is consistent across the Caribou-Targhee National Forest on some groomed Nordic trails,” said Hollingshead. “We realize a number of individuals will be upset with the outcome but as a multiple-use agency, we try to provide recreational opportunities for everyone, just not always in the same location.” The closure order is necessary to reduce sanitation issues associated with dog feces and mitigate user conflicts.

If you are looking for an opportunity to let your dog run freely, there are still over 400,000 acres on the Palisades Ranger District where dogs are allowed. Check out the groomed Nordic ski trails below Palisades Dam. These trails are maintained by volunteers from Swan Valley and provide a beautiful area to enjoy with your dog.

More information is available online here.