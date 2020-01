The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

BOISE – The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of a Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center inmate.

A correctional officer found Amanda Pearl Green, 32, hanging in her cell at 5 p.m., Jan. 23, 2020.

Green was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday at a Pocatello hospital.