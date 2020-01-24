Former bails bondsman placed on probation for improper use of funds

IDAHO FALLS — The former Idaho Falls bail bondsman who misused bail funds could have his conviction removed from his record if he’s successful on probation.

On Thursday, District Judge Joel E. Tingey ordered Ryan James Smith, 51, to spend two years on probation. Smith pleaded guilty in December to one count of felony use of fiduciary funds for personal use. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a second count of the same charge.

Tingy gave Smith a withheld judgment in the case, meaning if Smith is successful on probation, the conviction could be removed from his criminal record, at the judge’s discretion.

According to court documents and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Smith took collateral given to him by two clients when he owned Atlas Bail Bonds, but he then failed to either return their money or return it in a timely fashion.

Atlas Bail bonds closed its doors in 2016 after Smith surrendered his bail agent license. The Idaho Department of Insurance accused him of breaching his financial duties due to irresponsibility and forced Smith to pay a $6,000 fine.

In addition to probation Smith is required to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $2,698 in fees and fines.

