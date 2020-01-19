Grammy award winning artist returning to her hometown of Pocatello next month for concert performance

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — A singer with roots in Pocatello and who has achieved the music industry’s highest honor will be stopping by the Marshall Public Library next month.

Grammy Award winner Jessica E. Jones will join Idaho State-Civic Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Julie Sorensen for a question and answer session on the “X, Y, and Z” of opera Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. on the first floor of the library. Jones took home a Grammy for “Best Opera Recording” for her work on “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” by composer Mason Bates in 2018.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to learn about opera from two accessible experts with strong, local roots,” said Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor at the Marshall Public Library. “Music students, music lovers, and anyone who ever wanted to know more about what goes on behind the scenes and on the stage is encouraged to attend.”

Jones will be performing with the Idaho State Civic-Symphony Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Details on the Idaho State-Civic Symphony and the performance can be found here.

Ms. Jones has performed with opera companies, orchestras, and musical theater productions all over the world. She has performed regionally with the Santa Fe Opera, Utah Opera, Opera Idaho, Eugene Opera, and more.

For more information on Jessica E. Jones, visit her website.

For more information on the other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page.