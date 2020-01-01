Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2020

The following is a news release and photos from Grove Creek Medical Center.

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2020 has arrived. Blackfoot couple Charlynnn and Ivan Perkes welcomed Grant, their sixth child, into the world on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 2:26 a.m.

Wednesday morning came pretty quickly for the Perkes family. They arrived at the hospital at 1 a.m. and within an hour and a half were the proud new parents of a beautiful baby boy.

Grant, who weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long, was delivered by the couple’s OB-GYN, Dr. Paul Beckett, of Blackfoot Medical Center.

In celebration of being the first baby born at Grove Creek, staff presented the Perkes family with a brand new car seat and stroller, baby wrap, swaddling blankets, and diaper bag filled with other important baby essentials.

Mom and Dad are feeling tired from an exciting morning, but say that everyone is doing great and getting some much-needed rest.

Congratulations to Charlynnn and Ivan!

Grove Creek Medical Center is a partner of Bingham Healthcare and specializes in labor and delivery services along with creating a more private and intimate birthing experience for families.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The last name of the Perkes family was wrong in the original news release from Grove Creek Medical Center. This story has been corrected.