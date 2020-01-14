Idaho couple arrested after kids found in home with trash, rotten food, police say

BOISE (Idaho Statesman)– Meridian Police arrested two people on Saturday after four children were considered to be in imminent danger due to the conditions of the home in which they were living.

Joanna Griswold, 31, and Christopher Griswold, 33, were booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of felony injury to child after police responded to their home in the 100 block of Lava Falls Drive. Joanna Griswold also had an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

A Meridian Police Department news release stated that officers entered the Griswolds’ home and “observed piles of trash on the floor inside the residence that were emitting strong odor of mildew.”

“Officers were not able to find a clear path when walking through the home,” according to the release. “They observed metal pieces, dirt, rotten food, clothing, dirty diapers and a bottle of bleach on the floors. In addition, furniture and counters were covered in rotten food, trash, dirty bottles and dirty dishes.”

Police entered the home because they were conducting a follow-up on a Department of Health and Welfare referral.

Officers declared all four children — a 12-year-old girl, two 8-year-old girls and a 5-month-old boy — in imminent danger and placed them in state custody.