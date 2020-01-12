ITD closes Idaho Highway 32 and 33 due to drifting snow and poor visibility

ASHTON — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia, and Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia due to poor road conditions.

Visibility has been severely reduced on both roads due to blowing and drifting snow, according to 511 Idaho.

It’s not clear when the highways will reopen.

That section of eastern Idaho is under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday and between 10 to 20 inches of snow are expected to fall in the region over the next several days.

Road conditions throughout eastern Idaho are listed as difficult and snow is falling in many parts of the region.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho.