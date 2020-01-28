Life Lessons: Newlyweds Beverly Yule and Dave Rose share advice about marriage and life

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Beverly Yule and Dave Rose were married last October. Their former spouses both passed away and the couple met at MorningStar. Dave approached Beverly as she was playing bingo and asked if she wanted to go to a baseball game with him. They had a great time and were married a few months later.

Beverly and Dave have learned a lot in their lives and they shared some of their lessons in the video player above.