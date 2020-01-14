Life Lessons: Pat Hathaway got married 3 days after high school graduation and they were together 65 years

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Pat Hathaway is the mother of five kids and was married 65 years when her husband passed away. She was born and raised in eastern Idaho and met husband in high school. They were married three days after she graduated.

Pat is proud of the life she has lived and shares her life lessons in the video player above.