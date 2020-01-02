Local man charged with felony attempted strangulation

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested on domestic battery charges Wednesday.

Police reports show at about noon Wednesday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to a residence in the 3900 block of Slate Street after dispatchers received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place earlier in the day.

The deputy spoke with a female victim who reported an altercation with her intoxicated boyfriend, 24-year-old Aaron T. Granados at around 2 a.m. that morning.

During the altercation, the victim reported she was punched several times in the head followed by Granados grabbing her around the throat and cutting off her ability to breath. The deputy noticed several bruises and injuries on the victim’s face that coincided with the information she had reported and was told that a young child witnessed parts of the altercation as well.

Granados was located at a relative’s house by deputies where he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Granados was booked into jail on charges of felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child.