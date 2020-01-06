Local musician’s property stolen following New Year’s Eve performance in Pocatello

POCATELLO (KPVI) — A local musician’s new year didn’t get off to a good start after his property was stolen early New Year’s Day.

Local musician, lead vocalist and guitarist for the band ‘Absolute Zero,’ Bobby Jones is continuing his search for his stolen truck and band equipment.

On New Year’s Eve, his band played at Duffy’s Bar in Pocatello.

After the show, he packed up his equipment and put it in his truck and went back inside Duffy’s to get his wife and mom.

Jones says he left the keys in the truck while he went back into the bar.

When he came back outside, his truck along with three guitars, a laptop, all of his stage hats and all of his keys were gone from the parking lot outside of Duffy’s.

He has some surveillance video that shows the parking lot and the truck leaving the area.

“It actually makes me think that I need to do something about stopping to make sure this doesn’t happen to somebody else. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen in our town and when it does, we make sure that people know that we don’t tolerate it,” Jones says.

Jones filed a police report with Pocatello Police Department.

The stolen truck is a white 1998 Ford F-150.

If you have any information on this, you are urged to contact Pocatello Police at (208) 234-6100.